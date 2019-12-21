Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of COT stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,080,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cott by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

