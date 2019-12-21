Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Coty reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

