Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coty by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Coty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Coty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Coty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,674. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

