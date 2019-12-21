Couchain 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,620.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,738.00 and $7,620.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.