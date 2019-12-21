Counterparty (XCP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00020140 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00550431 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,400 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

