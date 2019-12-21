Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $102.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.94 million to $106.20 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $74.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $381.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $384.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.33 million, with estimates ranging from $472.88 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $174,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $127,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,347.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,799 shares of company stock valued at $44,065,980 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 46.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 285.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.