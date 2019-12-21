Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Covesting has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $843.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

