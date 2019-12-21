CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $0.98 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

