Cred (LBA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $909,743.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Cred has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $909,743.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi and DDEX. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

