Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Cree posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83 and a beta of 0.88. Cree has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cree by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

