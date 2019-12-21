Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

TSE CPG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,456. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.72.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$798.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

