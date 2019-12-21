Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CRLBF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

