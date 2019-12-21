Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) has been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news impact score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Carnival’s score:

CCL stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,867,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

