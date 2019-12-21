CROAT Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. CROAT has a market cap of $90,019.00 and $130.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,632,304 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

