Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.52 Million

Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $208.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $200.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $815.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $816.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $857.39 million, with estimates ranging from $842.13 million to $871.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 455,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 233,752 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $11.53 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $412.53 million, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

