CryCash Trading Up 14.4% This Week (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $244,909.00 and $122,222.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

