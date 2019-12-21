Cryptaur Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $10,377.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

