Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $424.75 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Indodax, BigONE and KuCoin. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $424.75 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,477,625,571 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Indodax, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global, Bibox, Huobi Global, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OceanEx, KuCoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Dcoin, CPDAX, ABCC, OKEx, GOPAX, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

