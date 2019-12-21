Crypto Sports Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $401,309.00 and $334.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00642709 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000765 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,383,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,344 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

