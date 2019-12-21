CryptoAds Marketplace Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $5,506.00 and approximately $3,051.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

