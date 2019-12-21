CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 86.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $411,182.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

