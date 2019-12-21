Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,247 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.04% of Customers Bancorp worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $24.33 on Friday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

