CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.0418 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $517,194.00 and approximately $14,648.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and HitBTC. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.