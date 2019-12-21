CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.63. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

