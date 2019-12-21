DAEX Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $945,449.00 and $138,573.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.06735647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

