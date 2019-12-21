Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.44 ($60.98).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAI shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

DAI traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €49.97 ($58.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.66.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

