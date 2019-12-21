DATA Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $33,637.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, UEX, Huobi, IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

