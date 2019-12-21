DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $984,105.00 and approximately $418.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, BCEX and Upbit. In the last week, DECENT has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007596 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001617 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

