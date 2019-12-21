Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,988. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,640 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

