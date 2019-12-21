Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $7,479,659.57. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,640. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCPH. ValuEngine cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

