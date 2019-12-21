DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $4,133.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005299 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.