DEEX Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $646,280.00 and approximately $2,681.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048227 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 363% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002277 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003825 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.