Delphy (DPY) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $4,132.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

