Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DRGDF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRGDF opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Detour Gold has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

