Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.22 ($42.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FRA DPW opened at €34.49 ($40.10) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.38.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

