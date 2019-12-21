Diamond Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a market cap of $1.07 million and $816.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,386,988 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

