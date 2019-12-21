Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Ulrich Naher acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,304. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $841.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

