Digital Insurance Token Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $501,338.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00633447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.