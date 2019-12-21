Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 38.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,018 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 203.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 101,635 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

