Digitalcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 256.3% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $234,489.00 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002199 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,394,313 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

