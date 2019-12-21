Digitex Futures Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $30.21 million and $1.38 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,170 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

