Dimension Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.65 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020813 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.