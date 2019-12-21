DJSP Enterprises Inc Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:DJSP)

DJSP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DJSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

DJSP Enterprises, Inc provides processing services for the mortgage and real estate industries in the United States. It engages in offering non-legal services supporting residential real estate foreclosure, other related legal actions, and lender owned real estate (REO) services in the United States.

