DogeCash Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $51,242.00 and $23.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00643161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

