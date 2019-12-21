DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $176.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $339,859.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.