Dusk Network (DUSK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $560,558.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $560,558.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,023,424 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.