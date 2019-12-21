Dynamite Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207,621.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00013180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market cap of $290,148.00 and approximately $207,621.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00329721 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004077 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 861,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,076 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

