e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $71.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00558787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000513 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,930,770 coins and its circulating supply is 17,108,379 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

