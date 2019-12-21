e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE:ELF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $763.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,830,006 shares of company stock worth $60,758,045. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

