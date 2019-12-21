Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 351,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,415. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $408.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

